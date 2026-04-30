Art on Main presents "Women in Art: Revealing Our Magnificence" opening reception

Art on Main will present "Women in Art: Revealing Our Magnificence," a juried exhibition. The showcase highlights bold, expressive works across a range of mediums including Painting, Drawing, Photography, Fiber Art, Sculpture, Printmaking, and Ceramics, centering themes of strength, beauty, and authenticity.

Artists include Abby Richardson, Allison Bell, Amy Powlen, Anastasiya Shyvilka, Angelina Rivera, Anna Austin, Audrey Probst, Betzabeth W. Pagan Sotomayor, Carissa Perez, Cate Irwin Johnson, Celia Hardick, Cindy Ingram, Courtney McCartney, Emily Glynn, Gabriella Spear, Gauri Kinshuk, Hannah Harrison, Jaclyn Walker, Jennifer Hair, Julia Hughes, Julie Hagan, Kait Batts, Karen Shields-Smith, Kayleigh Kavanagh Ebenrick, Laragh Gallagher, Lauren Marin, Lauren Rushing, Lee Ann Thill, Lesa Shaw, Lori Whitaker, Martha Anderson, Monica James, Pam Dodd, Paulina Altamirano, Peggy Espinel, Peyton Mixon, Sandra Rendon, Sara Gradual, Sasha Phillips, Sue White, Tara Verkuil, Tonia Johnsen, Vasfie Abderafi, Victoria Peloubet, Whitney Carole, and Xeomara Ortiz Montes.

The opening reception features live music by members of the East Dallas Uke-A-Ladies, followed by a set from Dallas-based DJ MISO, along with a Best in Show award presentation. Visitors can meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments, and experience an inspiring evening of art and community.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through May 30.