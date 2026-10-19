Arte Gallery presents Jake Trujillo, Brandon McKenzie, and Sasinun Kladpetch: "Earth and Sky" opening reception

"Between Earth and Sky" explores landscape as an experience shaped by light, memory, and material. Jake Trujillo’s luminous Santa Fe scenes, Brandon McKenzie’s restrained Kansas abstractions, and Sasinun Kladpetch’s earthy sculptures offer distinct ways of encountering place. Together, their works move between atmosphere and physical presence, inviting us to consider the land not simply as scenery, but as something remembered, imagined, and felt.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through December 1.