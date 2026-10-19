Arte Gallery presents Jake Trujillo, Brandon McKenzie, and Sasinun Kladpetch: "Earth and Sky" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jake Trujillo

"Between Earth and Sky" explores landscape as an experience shaped by light, memory, and material. Jake Trujillo’s luminous Santa Fe scenes, Brandon McKenzie’s restrained Kansas abstractions, and Sasinun Kladpetch’s earthy sculptures offer distinct ways of encountering place. Together, their works move between atmosphere and physical presence, inviting us to consider the land not simply as scenery, but as something remembered, imagined, and felt.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through December 1.

"Between Earth and Sky" explores landscape as an experience shaped by light, memory, and material. Jake Trujillo’s luminous Santa Fe scenes, Brandon McKenzie’s restrained Kansas abstractions, and Sasinun Kladpetch’s earthy sculptures offer distinct ways of encountering place. Together, their works move between atmosphere and physical presence, inviting us to consider the land not simply as scenery, but as something remembered, imagined, and felt.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through December 1.

WHEN

WHERE

FLOCC
606 N Edgefield Ave, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://www.artegallery.co/exhibitions/between-earth-and-sky

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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