Artisan Circle presents Holiday Stroll

Artisan Circle's Holiday Stroll is a festive, family-friendly celebration that brings the magic of the holidays to Fort Worth’s Cultural District with live music, free hot chocolate and a variety of hands-on events. Guests of all ages can stroll through a festive Holiday Market lining Crockett Street from Norwood to Currie streets while enjoying live music performances, and indulging in holiday treats, including complimentary hot chocolate.

Children can participate in a free holiday scavenger hunt that leads them through participating shops and restaurants, as well as enjoy craft stations. The scavenger hunt concludes with a special visit from Santa Claus, making it a day of joyful discovery and family fun.

Throughout the event, guests will be entertained by local carolers and live performances from students of I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and Visual Performing Arts. Additionally, Artisan Circle will be accepting canned good donations for the Tarrant Area Food Bank.