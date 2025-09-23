Arts District Chorale presents Brahms' Requiem

Traditional requiems follow the liturgical Requiem Mass, a service of prayers for the dead. Brahms’ Requiem is different. It’s a personal prayer for the living, for comfort and solace in the face of grief and loss.

A lush, layered composition, this contemporary arrangement showcases the Arts District Chorale’s full dynamic range, accompanied by the Serenata Strings chamber orchestra as well as wind instruments and timpani. The music draws audiences into a deeply moving journey that leads to hope.