Arts District Chorale presents Brahms' Requiem

Photo courtesy of Diana McKnight

Traditional requiems follow the liturgical Requiem Mass, a service of prayers for the dead. Brahms’ Requiem is different. It’s a personal prayer for the living, for comfort and solace in the face of grief and loss.

A lush, layered composition, this contemporary arrangement showcases the Arts District Chorale’s full dynamic range, accompanied by the Serenata Strings chamber orchestra as well as wind instruments and timpani. The music draws audiences into a deeply moving journey that leads to hope.

WHEN

WHERE

Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd
11122 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX 75229, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brahms-requiem-tickets-1371884576699

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
