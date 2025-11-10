Arts District Chorale presents Requiem for the Living

Photo courtesy of Arts District Chorale

Between Dan Forrest’s emotional Requiem for the Living and Ola Gjeilo’s Sunrise Mass, this Arts District Chorale concert promises to deliver what we most long for - rest and peace for humanity and spiritual kinship with the universe.

WHEN

WHERE

Lovers Lane United Methodist Church
9200 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75220, USA
https://www.artsdistrictchorale.org/dbpage.php?pg=2026_sunrise

TICKET INFO

$25

