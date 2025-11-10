Arts District Chorale presents Requiem for the Living
Photo courtesy of Arts District Chorale
Between Dan Forrest’s emotional Requiem for the Living and Ola Gjeilo’s Sunrise Mass, this Arts District Chorale concert promises to deliver what we most long for - rest and peace for humanity and spiritual kinship with the universe.
