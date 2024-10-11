Arts District Chorale presents Sing Evermore! Songs in Celebration of Singing

Arts District Chorale will present a concert featuring Sing Evermore! by American composer Gwyneth Walker. The songs' texts span many centuries, from Richard Barnfield's “In Praise of Music and Poetry” (1598) to the uplifting “Everyone Sang,” written at the end of World War I by Siegfried Sassoon.

Throughout these poems runs a common thread: the praise of music for its power, magic, solace and liberation. Performed across the country, Walker's music is beloved by performers and audiences alike for its energy, beauty, reverence, drama, and humor.