Arts District Chorale presents Sing Evermore! Songs in Celebration of Singing

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Arts District Chorale

Arts District Chorale will present a concert featuring Sing Evermore! by American composer Gwyneth Walker. The songs' texts span many centuries, from Richard Barnfield's “In Praise of Music and Poetry” (1598) to the uplifting “Everyone Sang,” written at the end of World War I by Siegfried Sassoon.

Throughout these poems runs a common thread: the praise of music for its power, magic, solace and liberation. Performed across the country, Walker's music is beloved by performers and audiences alike for its energy, beauty, reverence, drama, and humor.

WHEN

WHERE

Northway Christian Church
7202 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225, USA
https://www.artsdistrictchorale.org/

TICKET INFO

Free-$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
