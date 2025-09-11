Arts Mission Oak Cliff presents Hair

Photo by Dani Holway

Set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and the rise of the counterculture movement, Hair follows a tribe of politically passionate, peace-loving youth in search of truth, love, and liberation. The production invites audiences into an immersive and sensory-rich experience that blurs the line between performance and participation.

WHEN

WHERE

Arts Mission Oak Cliff
410 S Windomere Ave, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://www.artsmissionoc.org/hair-amoc

TICKET INFO

$15-$45

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
