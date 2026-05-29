Artstillery presents "Dichotomy of Compassion"

Artstillery will present "Dichotomy of Compassion," a new immersive multimedia installation exploring the fractures of the American Dream.
The interdisciplinary experience confronts the fractured promises of American democracy through a fusion of visual art, soundscape, community narratives, and audience participation. Inspired by the enduring promise of the American Dream, and its foundational vision of a government "of the people, by the people, for the people," "Dichotomy of Compassion" confronts a pressing and uncomfortable question: What happens when that vision fractures? At its core, the work examines how systems of inequality and inherited prejudice distort people's ability to recognize themselves in one another.
Artstillery will present "Dichotomy of Compassion," a new immersive multimedia installation exploring the fractures of the American Dream.
The interdisciplinary experience confronts the fractured promises of American democracy through a fusion of visual art, soundscape, community narratives, and audience participation. Inspired by the enduring promise of the American Dream, and its foundational vision of a government "of the people, by the people, for the people," "Dichotomy of Compassion" confronts a pressing and uncomfortable question: What happens when that vision fractures? At its core, the work examines how systems of inequality and inherited prejudice distort people's ability to recognize themselves in one another.
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Admission is free.