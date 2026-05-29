Artstillery presents "Dichotomy of Compassion"

Artstillery will present "Dichotomy of Compassion," a new immersive multimedia installation exploring the fractures of the American Dream.

The interdisciplinary experience confronts the fractured promises of American democracy through a fusion of visual art, soundscape, community narratives, and audience participation. Inspired by the enduring promise of the American Dream, and its foundational vision of a government "of the people, by the people, for the people," "Dichotomy of Compassion" confronts a pressing and uncomfortable question: What happens when that vision fractures? At its core, the work examines how systems of inequality and inherited prejudice distort people's ability to recognize themselves in one another.