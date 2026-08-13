Artstillery presents Los Tres Cabezones

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Artstillery

Artstillery will present Los Tres Cabezones: A Three-Part Festival. Each solo performance within Los Tres Cabezones incorporates Manifesto Poetico’s 30 years of research and approach to physical theatrical staging. Each piece, though stylistically different, makes use of "spatial dramaturgy," how the architecture of the theatrical space and the human body work together as one to deliver the story to the audience via direct address.

The festival brings together three solo performers, including Armando Monsivais, Bismark Quintanilla Jr., and Meagan Harris, each presenting an original solo work shaped through Manifesto Poetico’s methodology.

Artstillery will present Los Tres Cabezones: A Three-Part Festival. Each solo performance within Los Tres Cabezones incorporates Manifesto Poetico’s 30 years of research and approach to physical theatrical staging. Each piece, though stylistically different, makes use of "spatial dramaturgy," how the architecture of the theatrical space and the human body work together as one to deliver the story to the audience via direct address.

The festival brings together three solo performers, including Armando Monsivais, Bismark Quintanilla Jr., and Meagan Harris, each presenting an original solo work shaped through Manifesto Poetico’s methodology.

WHEN

WHERE

Artstillery
723 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://www.manifestopoetico.com/commedia-in-groningen

TICKET INFO

$15

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