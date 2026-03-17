Ascend Dallas presents Pop, Fizz, Clink: Bangkok Brunch

Ascend Dallas will present the return of its bubbly brunch fundraiser, the 5th annual Pop, Fizz, Clink: Bangkok Brunch. Now in its fifth year, Pop, Fizz, Clink supports Ascend Dallas’ mission to empower women through education, career development and personalized, essential services to help first-time mothers and their families achieve long-term stability and economic independence. Guests will be transported to the lively streets of Bangkok, surrounded by vibrant decor, flavorful Thai-inspired bites, handcrafted cocktails and festive entertainment, all while honoring the women whose journeys to empowerment and success are at the heart of this event.
Ascend Dallas will present the return of its bubbly brunch fundraiser, the 5th annual Pop, Fizz, Clink: Bangkok Brunch. Now in its fifth year, Pop, Fizz, Clink supports Ascend Dallas’ mission to empower women through education, career development and personalized, essential services to help first-time mothers and their families achieve long-term stability and economic independence. Guests will be transported to the lively streets of Bangkok, surrounded by vibrant decor, flavorful Thai-inspired bites, handcrafted cocktails and festive entertainment, all while honoring the women whose journeys to empowerment and success are at the heart of this event.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$250-$500