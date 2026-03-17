Ascend Dallas presents Pop, Fizz, Clink: Bangkok Brunch

Ascend Dallas will present the return of its bubbly brunch fundraiser, the 5th annual Pop, Fizz, Clink: Bangkok Brunch. Now in its fifth year, Pop, Fizz, Clink supports Ascend Dallas’ mission to empower women through education, career development and personalized, essential services to help first-time mothers and their families achieve long-term stability and economic independence. Guests will be transported to the lively streets of Bangkok, surrounded by vibrant decor, flavorful Thai-inspired bites, handcrafted cocktails and festive entertainment, all while honoring the women whose journeys to empowerment and success are at the heart of this event.