Aspire presents Toast to Literacy

Aspire is a Dallas-based nonprofit that develops confident, capable individuals who value learning. From early childhood education classes to adults learning to read and pursuing careers, Aspire is their gateway to a better life.

Toast to Literacy is one of Aspire’s most important annual events and a vital source of support for their literacy and workforce programs. The celebration helps open doors for thousands of North Texas adults and families.

The event will feature a cocktail hour, dinner and presentation, music, and silent and live auctions.