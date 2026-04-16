Aspire presents Toast to Literacy

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Aspire

Aspire is a Dallas-based nonprofit that develops confident, capable individuals who value learning. From early childhood education classes to adults learning to read and pursuing careers, Aspire is their gateway to a better life.

Toast to Literacy is one of Aspire’s most important annual events and a vital source of support for their literacy and workforce programs. The celebration helps open doors for thousands of North Texas adults and families.

The event will feature a cocktail hour, dinner and presentation, music, and silent and live auctions.

Aspire is a Dallas-based nonprofit that develops confident, capable individuals who value learning. From early childhood education classes to adults learning to read and pursuing careers, Aspire is their gateway to a better life.

Toast to Literacy is one of Aspire’s most important annual events and a vital source of support for their literacy and workforce programs. The celebration helps open doors for thousands of North Texas adults and families.

The event will feature a cocktail hour, dinner and presentation, music, and silent and live auctions.

WHEN

WHERE

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://secure.qgiv.com/event/toasttoliteracy2026/

TICKET INFO

$235

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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