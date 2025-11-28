Atelier presents Giselle Castro-Brightenburg: "The Secret Garden" opening reception

"The Secret Garden" showcases a world of quiet beauty and transformation. The collection of paintings by Giselle Castro-Brightenburg draws inspiration from the classic story of renewal and rediscovery, reimagining its themes through vibrant color and organic forms.

Created in 2025, the series reflects the act of uncovering forgotten spaces, both in nature and within ourselves, and nurturing them back to life. Each piece invites viewers to pause and consider the hidden corners of their own experience, offering a visual meditation on growth, resilience, and the power of tending what lies dormant.

Castro-Brightenburg's work combines lyrical abstraction with botanical motifs, creating an immersive environment that feels both intimate and expansive.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through January 11.