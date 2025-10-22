AT&T Discovery District presents Downtown Dallas Beer Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of AT&T Discovery District
The Downtown Dallas Beer Festival will be a celebration of craft beer from local and regional brewers, live music, and local flavor.
Featured Breweries & Spirits
- Lakewood Brewery - Garland
- Four Corners Brewing Co. - Dallas
- Austin Eastciders - Austin
- Texas Ale Project - Dallas
- Manhattan Project - Dallas
- Union Bear Brewing Co. - Plano/Denton/McKinney
- Armor Brewing - Allen
- Rahr Brewing Company - Fort Worth
- Revolver Brewing - Granbury
- Shiner Beer and Spirits - Shiner
- Surfside Ready-to-Drink Cocktails - Philadelphia, PA
- Twisted X - Dripping Springs
- Altstadt Brewing Co. - Fredericksburg
- Rebecca Creek Spirits - San Antonio
- Yave Tequila - Spanish Harlem, NY / Mexico
- Toucan - Farmers Branch
- Montucky Cold Snacks - Bozeman, MT
- Fort Brewery - Fort Worth, TX
WHEN
WHERE
AT&T Discovery District
308 S Akard St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://downtown-dallas-beer-festival-xnzjt.tripleseattickets.com/registration/select
TICKET INFO
