AT&T Performing Arts Center presents A Soulful Christmas with Tye Tribbett

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Tye Tribbett

Tye Tribbett has had a legendary career, culminating most recently in the 2024 Best Gospel Album Grammu Award for All Things New: Live In Orlando. He is globally known for his charismatic, dynamic personality, and range from delivering high-energy praise songs to intimate worship moments and even African rhythms to trap beats.

WHEN

WHERE

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/a-soulful-christmas-with-tye-tribbett

TICKET INFO

