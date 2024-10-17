AT&T Performing Arts Center presents A Soulful Christmas with Tye Tribbett
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Tye Tribbett
Tye Tribbett has had a legendary career, culminating most recently in the 2024 Best Gospel Album Grammu Award for All Things New: Live In Orlando. He is globally known for his charismatic, dynamic personality, and range from delivering high-energy praise songs to intimate worship moments and even African rhythms to trap beats.
Tye Tribbett has had a legendary career, culminating most recently in the 2024 Best Gospel Album Grammu Award for All Things New: Live In Orlando. He is globally known for his charismatic, dynamic personality, and range from delivering high-energy praise songs to intimate worship moments and even African rhythms to trap beats.