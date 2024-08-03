AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Bombshell Dance Project: Flies

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Bombshell Dance Project

Bombshell Dance Project takes on Lord of the Flies in an all-female adaptation of the classic story. Written by Julia Lederer and developed in Bombshell’s signature immersive style, Flies will draw audiences deep into another world where they’ll make life and death decisions alongside the women of the island.

WHEN

WHERE

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
TICKET INFO

$35-$50

