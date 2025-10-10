AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Christmas at the Winspear
Photo courtesy of Dallas String Quartet
Christmas at the Winspear is a one-night holiday spectacular where world-class talent and holiday magic collide. The Dallas String Quartet, Q The Band, and a lineup of special guests including ballet dancers, Grammy-nominated artists, and a winner of The Voice will light up the stage in a dazzling celebration of music and joy.
