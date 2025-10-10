AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Christmas at the Winspear

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dallas String Quartet

Christmas at the Winspear is a one-night holiday spectacular where world-class talent and holiday magic collide. The Dallas String Quartet, Q The Band, and a lineup of special guests including ballet dancers, Grammy-nominated artists, and a winner of The Voice will light up the stage in a dazzling celebration of music and joy.

WHEN

WHERE

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/christmas-at-the-winspear

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
