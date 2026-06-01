AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Classic Albums Live

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Classic Albums Live

Classic Albums Live will bring The Eagles' Hotel California to the stage in an immersive performance that recreates the iconic album note for note, cut for cut. With no costumes or impersonations, the focus is purely on the music, delivered by world-class musicians with precision and care.

Classic Albums Live will bring The Eagles' Hotel California to the stage in an immersive performance that recreates the iconic album note for note, cut for cut. With no costumes or impersonations, the focus is purely on the music, delivered by world-class musicians with precision and care.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/classic-albums-live-performs-the-eagles-hotel-california

TICKET INFO

$33.50-$74.50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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