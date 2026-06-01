AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Classic Albums Live
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Image courtesy of Classic Albums Live
Classic Albums Live will bring The Eagles' Hotel California to the stage in an immersive performance that recreates the iconic album note for note, cut for cut. With no costumes or impersonations, the focus is purely on the music, delivered by world-class musicians with precision and care.
Classic Albums Live will bring The Eagles' Hotel California to the stage in an immersive performance that recreates the iconic album note for note, cut for cut. With no costumes or impersonations, the focus is purely on the music, delivered by world-class musicians with precision and care.