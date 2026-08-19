AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Latinidad Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of AT&T Performing Arts Center

AT&T Performing Arts Center will present the 5th annual Latinidad, a family-friendly celebration of the color, diversity, and richness of Latin American arts, cuisine, dance, and more during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Performers will include Mariachi Luna, DJ AMARIS, Alpha Midway Dance Group, and Lara Latin. Attendeeds can also browse the Latinidad Mercado, a marketplace featuring Latin-owned businesses inspired by the traditional mercados of Mexico and Latin America, and savor food from local vendors serving a variety of authentic Latin American dishes

AT&T Performing Arts Center will present the 5th annual Latinidad, a family-friendly celebration of the color, diversity, and richness of Latin American arts, cuisine, dance, and more during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Performers will include Mariachi Luna, DJ AMARIS, Alpha Midway Dance Group, and Lara Latin. Attendeeds can also browse the Latinidad Mercado, a marketplace featuring Latin-owned businesses inspired by the traditional mercados of Mexico and Latin America, and savor food from local vendors serving a variety of authentic Latin American dishes

WHEN

WHERE

Strauss Square
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/latinidad-festival-2026

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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