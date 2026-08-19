AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Latinidad Festival

AT&T Performing Arts Center will present the 5th annual Latinidad, a family-friendly celebration of the color, diversity, and richness of Latin American arts, cuisine, dance, and more during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Performers will include Mariachi Luna, DJ AMARIS, Alpha Midway Dance Group, and Lara Latin. Attendeeds can also browse the Latinidad Mercado, a marketplace featuring Latin-owned businesses inspired by the traditional mercados of Mexico and Latin America, and savor food from local vendors serving a variety of authentic Latin American dishes