AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Latinidad Festival

Photo courtesy of AT&T Performing Arts Center

Latinidad Festival returns for the third annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Visitors can experience the food, dance, music and more of Latin America brought together by the Hispanic communities of Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond.

WHEN

WHERE

Sammons Park
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/latinidad-festival-2024

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with RSVP.

