AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Latinidad Festival
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of AT&T Performing Arts Center
Latinidad Festival returns for the third annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Visitors can experience the food, dance, music and more of Latin America brought together by the Hispanic communities of Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond.
Latinidad Festival returns for the third annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Visitors can experience the food, dance, music and more of Latin America brought together by the Hispanic communities of Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond.
WHEN
WHERE
Sammons Park
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/latinidad-festival-2024
TICKET INFO
Admission is free with RSVP.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.