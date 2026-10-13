AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Lil' Kim Hard Core Symphony

Lil’ Kim brings her platinum debut album, Hard Core, to life in a full orchestral performance with the Illharmonic Orchestra, blending raw hip hop energy with live symphonic sound and her greatest hits.

Lil’ Kim brings her platinum debut album, Hard Core, to life in a full orchestral performance with the Illharmonic Orchestra, blending raw hip hop energy with live symphonic sound and her greatest hits.

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