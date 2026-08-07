AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Lucy Darling: As You Wish

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Photo by Trainman Photography

AT&T Performing Arts Center will present As You Wish, a new touring solo show featuring award-winning performer Carisa Hendrix as she stars as charming socialite and cocktail enthusiast Lucy Darling, continuing her vivacious vagabond voyages with her razor-sharp wit, unquestionable advice, and inconceivable magic.

Lucy Darling brings her signature mix of sharp wit, playful charm, and mind-bending magic to the stage in As You Wish, a delightfully mischievous solo show that offers an escape from reality.

AT&T Performing Arts Center will present As You Wish, a new touring solo show featuring award-winning performer Carisa Hendrix as she stars as charming socialite and cocktail enthusiast Lucy Darling, continuing her vivacious vagabond voyages with her razor-sharp wit, unquestionable advice, and inconceivable magic.

Lucy Darling brings her signature mix of sharp wit, playful charm, and mind-bending magic to the stage in As You Wish, a delightfully mischievous solo show that offers an escape from reality.

WHEN

WHERE

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/lucy-darling-as-you-wish

TICKET INFO

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