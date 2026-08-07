AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Lucy Darling: As You Wish

AT&T Performing Arts Center will present As You Wish, a new touring solo show featuring award-winning performer Carisa Hendrix as she stars as charming socialite and cocktail enthusiast Lucy Darling, continuing her vivacious vagabond voyages with her razor-sharp wit, unquestionable advice, and inconceivable magic.

Lucy Darling brings her signature mix of sharp wit, playful charm, and mind-bending magic to the stage in As You Wish, a delightfully mischievous solo show that offers an escape from reality.