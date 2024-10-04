AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Luis Elizondo - Universal Truth, The Evidence is Clear: We Are Not Alone

Luis “Lue” Elizondo is a former senior intelligence official and Counterintelligence Special Agent who was recruited into a strange and highly sensitive U.S. Government program to investigate Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) incursions into sensitive military installations and air space.

To accomplish his mission, Elizondo had to rely on decades of experience gained working some of America’s most sensitive and classified programs. Even then, he was not prepared for what he would learn, and the truth about the government’s long shadowy involvement in UAP investigations, and the lengths officials would take to keep them a secret.

Elizondo recently released a new book, Imminent: Inside the Pentagon’s Hunt for UFOs, a first-hand, revelatory account inside the Pentagon’s most closely guarded secret and a call to action to confront humanity’s greatest existential questions.

At this event he will reveal long-hidden truths with profound implications for not only national security but our understanding of the universe.