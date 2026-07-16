AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Menopause the Musical
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Photo courtesy of Menopause the Musical
In Menopause the Musical, four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex, and more. The hilarious musical parody is set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.
In Menopause the Musical, four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex, and more. The hilarious musical parody is set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.
WHEN
WHERE
Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/menopause-the-musical
TICKET INFO
$51.40 and up.
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