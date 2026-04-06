AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Myron Butler: Still We Sing - The Legacy Sessions
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Myron Butler
One of the most exciting and influential voices in modern gospel music, Myron Butler is a Grammy Award winner, has eight Stellar awards and three Dove awards to his credit, and is a premier singer, songwriter, producer, choir director and leader of Myron Butler & Levi.
One of the most exciting and influential voices in modern gospel music, Myron Butler is a Grammy Award winner, has eight Stellar awards and three Dove awards to his credit, and is a premier singer, songwriter, producer, choir director and leader of Myron Butler & Levi.
WHEN
WHERE
Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/myron-butler
TICKET INFO
$37.80
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