AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Peppa Pig: My First Concert
eventdetail
Photo by Dan Tsantilis
Peppa Pig: My First Concert is a an interactive introduction to a live orchestra for ages 18 months and older. Audiences can join Peppa and George to learn all about the different sounds that instruments make together.
Peppa Pig: My First Concert is a an interactive introduction to a live orchestra for ages 18 months and older. Audiences can join Peppa and George to learn all about the different sounds that instruments make together.
WHEN
WHERE
Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/peppa-pig
TICKET INFO
$32 and up.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.