AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience
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Photo courtesy of Potted Potter
The Olivier Award-nominated Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience is a parody that takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books into 70 hilarious minutes. Even if audiences don’t know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make them roar with laughter.
The Olivier Award-nominated Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience is a parody that takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books into 70 hilarious minutes. Even if audiences don’t know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make them roar with laughter.
WHEN
WHERE
Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/potted-potter-2027
TICKET INFO
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