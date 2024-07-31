AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Potted Potter
Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience highlights all seven books of the boy-who-lived’s saga in just 70 minutes of laughter, magic, and mayhem. With beloved characters, iconic props, and a live Quidditch match, it’s a must-see for wizards, witches, and muggles of all ages.
Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience highlights all seven books of the boy-who-lived’s saga in just 70 minutes of laughter, magic, and mayhem. With beloved characters, iconic props, and a live Quidditch match, it’s a must-see for wizards, witches, and muggles of all ages.
WHEN
WHERE
Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/potted-potter
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.