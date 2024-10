R.E.S.P.E.C.T is a tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. The night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time stars a live band and supreme vocalists. Selections for the concert include "Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect," and more.