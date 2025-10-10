AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Rent in Concert
Photo courtesy of Rent in Concert
Rent in Concert will feature an ensemble of stellar vocalists and instrumentalists coming together to share the iconic music of Rent like never before. The symphonic take on the Jonathon Larson’s beloved musical includes the full score of the show, including favorites like "Seasons of Love," "La Vie Bohème," and "Take Me or Leave Me."
WHEN
WHERE
Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/rent-in-concert
TICKET INFO
$50 and up.
