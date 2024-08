Reunion ’85 is a party with an epic twist. At this reunion, visitors can be whomever they want. They can choose a nametag, grab a drink, and let the good times rock ‘n’ roll as they reunite with old "classmates" in a nostalgic celebration filled with comedy, scrunchies, dancing, shoulder pads and a bodacious live band playing the gnarliest, chart-topping hits of the 1980s.