Shamrock Tenors are Ireland’s most exciting new music sensation. The group features performers from both sides of the community across Northern Ireland, with vocalists from London’s West End along with the country’s best multi-instrumentalists. The show takes audiences on a journey through Ireland’s most beloved classic songs, in beautiful five part harmony. Selections for the concert will include "Danny Boy," "Whiskey in the Jar," "The Parting Glass," and "Wild Rover."