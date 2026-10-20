AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Stage Fright: A Halloween Family Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of AT&T Performing Arts Center

At Stage Fright: A Halloween Family Festival, visitors can learn about Dallas Police Department’s units through the "stick-r-treat" activity. There will also be a "spooky" musical performance by students from Personalized Learning Preparatory at J.W. Ray Learning Center. The event will also feature iconic zombie dance moves with choreographer Daunte "Cheesy" Borner, creepy creatures from the Dallas Zoo, DJ dance party, costume contest, petting zoo, carnival bites by JBW Vending, and the SPCA Dog Adoption Van.

At Stage Fright: A Halloween Family Festival, visitors can learn about Dallas Police Department’s units through the "stick-r-treat" activity. There will also be a "spooky" musical performance by students from Personalized Learning Preparatory at J.W. Ray Learning Center. The event will also feature iconic zombie dance moves with choreographer Daunte "Cheesy" Borner, creepy creatures from the Dallas Zoo, DJ dance party, costume contest, petting zoo, carnival bites by JBW Vending, and the SPCA Dog Adoption Van.

WHEN

WHERE

Sammons Park
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/halloween-2026

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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