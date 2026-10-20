AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Stage Fright: A Halloween Family Festival

At Stage Fright: A Halloween Family Festival, visitors can learn about Dallas Police Department’s units through the "stick-r-treat" activity. There will also be a "spooky" musical performance by students from Personalized Learning Preparatory at J.W. Ray Learning Center. The event will also feature iconic zombie dance moves with choreographer Daunte "Cheesy" Borner, creepy creatures from the Dallas Zoo, DJ dance party, costume contest, petting zoo, carnival bites by JBW Vending, and the SPCA Dog Adoption Van.