AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Stage Fright: A Halloween Family Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of AT&T Performing Arts Center

At Stage Fright: A Halloween Family Festival, visitors can learn about Dallas Police Department’s units through their “stick-r-treat” activity; enjoy a “spooky” musical performance by students from Personalized Learning Preparatory at J.W. Ray Learning Center; learn zombie dance moves with choreographer Daunte “Cheesy” Borner; see creepy creatures from the Dallas Zoo, participate in a DJ dance party and costume contest, see animals at a petting zoo, eat carnival bites by JBW Vending; and sttop by the SPCA of Texas booth to meet adoptable pets.

At Stage Fright: A Halloween Family Festival, visitors can learn about Dallas Police Department’s units through their “stick-r-treat” activity; enjoy a “spooky” musical performance by students from Personalized Learning Preparatory at J.W. Ray Learning Center; learn zombie dance moves with choreographer Daunte “Cheesy” Borner; see creepy creatures from the Dallas Zoo, participate in a DJ dance party and costume contest, see animals at a petting zoo, eat carnival bites by JBW Vending; and sttop by the SPCA of Texas booth to meet adoptable pets.

WHEN

WHERE

Sammons Park
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/halloween-2026

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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