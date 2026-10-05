AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Stage Fright: A Halloween Family Festival

At Stage Fright: A Halloween Family Festival, visitors can learn about Dallas Police Department’s units through their “stick-r-treat” activity; enjoy a “spooky” musical performance by students from Personalized Learning Preparatory at J.W. Ray Learning Center; learn zombie dance moves with choreographer Daunte “Cheesy” Borner; see creepy creatures from the Dallas Zoo, participate in a DJ dance party and costume contest, see animals at a petting zoo, eat carnival bites by JBW Vending; and sttop by the SPCA of Texas booth to meet adoptable pets.