AT&T Performing Arts Center presents The Billy Joel Legacy

From the producers of The Simon and Garfunkel Story and The Life and Music of George Michael comes The Billy Joel Legacy: Celebrating the Piano Man, a celebration of the legendary singer-songwriter’s greatest hits, and the story of the man behind the melodies.

The concert experience takes the audience on a journey through Joel’s career, from his humble beginnings to becoming one of the greatest songwriters and performers of all time. Through faithful recreation of the original music, visuals, and storytelling, the audience will discover how Joel's music has shaped generations and why his legacy endures.