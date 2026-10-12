AT&T Performing Arts Center presents You Are Not Alone: A Symphonic Hip-Hop Storytelling Experience

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Roy Cotton II

You Are Not Alone will showcase powerful human stories, the emotional depth of a live orchestra, and the energy of hip-hop together for an immersive theatrical experience unlike a traditional concert or speaking event.

Led through storytelling by Leon Brown and brought to life musically by Roy Cotton II and The RoyzNoyz Orchestra, the evening explores the experiences so many people carry privately grief, heartbreak, loneliness, rejection, depression, financial hardship, faith, starting over, and finding the strength to keep going.

You Are Not Alone will showcase powerful human stories, the emotional depth of a live orchestra, and the energy of hip-hop together for an immersive theatrical experience unlike a traditional concert or speaking event.

Led through storytelling by Leon Brown and brought to life musically by Roy Cotton II and The RoyzNoyz Orchestra, the evening explores the experiences so many people carry privately grief, heartbreak, loneliness, rejection, depression, financial hardship, faith, starting over, and finding the strength to keep going.

WHEN

WHERE

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/you-are-not-alone-a-symphonic-hip-hop-storytelling-experience

TICKET INFO

$50 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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