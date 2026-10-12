AT&T Performing Arts Center presents You Are Not Alone: A Symphonic Hip-Hop Storytelling Experience

You Are Not Alone will showcase powerful human stories, the emotional depth of a live orchestra, and the energy of hip-hop together for an immersive theatrical experience unlike a traditional concert or speaking event.

Led through storytelling by Leon Brown and brought to life musically by Roy Cotton II and The RoyzNoyz Orchestra, the evening explores the experiences so many people carry privately grief, heartbreak, loneliness, rejection, depression, financial hardship, faith, starting over, and finding the strength to keep going.