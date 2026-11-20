Gary Stevenson joins Thinkable for an evening exploring the relationship between wealth, work, and the rising cost of a secure future. The former Citibank trader, creator of Gary’s Economics and the bestselling author of The Trading Game argues that understanding the economy begins with asking who owns it.

While most people rely on wages, those with substantial wealth can use the income from their assets to buy more. Stevenson will explain why he sees that widening gap as central to unaffordable housing and declining living standards, and set out his case for taxing wealth rather than placing more pressure on working people.

Drawing on his experience on the trading floor and his work explaining inequality, Stevenson connects the decisions that made him millions with the pressures facing households today.