Auriga Productions presents The Last Testament of Rudolf Hess

Auriga Productions will present the world premiere of acclaimed playwright Dennis Richard’s The Last Testament of Rudolf Hess. The story takes place in 1987 on the last day of Rudolf Hess’s life at Berlin’s Spandau Prison, where he was imprisoned for crimes committed while serving as Adolf Hitler’s Deputy Führer.

Over the course of one summer afternoon, the unrepentant 93-year-old Hess encounters the mysterious "Elsa." Her presence forces Hess’s confrontation with the consequences of his conduct during his rise to power in the Third Reich, and of his ill-fated efforts to broker peace with Great Britain during the early stages of World War II.