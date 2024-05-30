AURORA Biennial: FuturePresentPast

AURORA Biennial, taking place at Dallas City Hall and surrounding areas, is a free public exhibition is curated by New York City-based Kendal Henry and Mexico City-based Leslie Moody Castro. Working with regional and international artists, they will present an expansive exhibition of technology-based public art that will connect diverse communities through a transformative public art experience.

Under the title FuturePresentPast, Henry and Moody Castro look into the shared experiences of North Texas, reflecting on the past to consider and shape our future through the present. Artwork themes will include bridging disconnected communities, health advocacy, environmental sustainability, and urban transformation due to displacement and migration.

The biennial will feature a diverse group of emerging and renowned artists who experiment with sound, site-specificity, interactivity, and the digital to offer new perspectives on pressing issues that affect our society today. Through a unique, multi-sensory exhibition experience, the audience will be invited to engage in communal conversations about our shared past, present, and future.

The exhibition will run from 7 pm-1 am.