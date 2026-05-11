Aurora presents Art Quest

Aurora will present Art Quest where visitors can find the hidden treasures of Pleasant Grove through a neighborhood scavenger hunt to win an original work of art by Hermila Cuevas. The event is open to all ages, and everyone can join for an evening featuring food, live actors, and music.
Aurora will present Art Quest where visitors can find the hidden treasures of Pleasant Grove through a neighborhood scavenger hunt to win an original work of art by Hermila Cuevas. The event is open to all ages, and everyone can join for an evening featuring food, live actors, and music.
WHEN
WHERE
Pleasant Grove Shopping Center
1130 S Beltline Rd #500, Dallas, TX 75253, USA
https://dallasaurora.com/ART-QUEST
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.