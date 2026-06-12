AURORA presents Art Quest South Dallas

AURORA will present Art Quest South Dallas, where guests can find the hidden treasures of South Dallas through a neighborhood scavenger hunt to win an original work of art by Lakeem Wilson. The event is open to all ages and will feature food, live actors, and music.
AURORA will present Art Quest South Dallas, where guests can find the hidden treasures of South Dallas through a neighborhood scavenger hunt to win an original work of art by Lakeem Wilson. The event is open to all ages and will feature food, live actors, and music.
WHEN
WHERE
African American Museum of Dallas
3536 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://dallasaurora.com/ART-QUEST
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
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