Austin Street Center presents No Place Like Home

Austin Street Center will present the 11th Annual "No Place Like Home," a signature event that will be chaired by Waldo Gonzalez and William Taylor, and hosted by the Austin Street Advisory Board, with a goal of raising $300,000 to fund life-changing shelter and services.
Held outdoors overlooking the downtown Dallas skyline, the evening will feature live entertainment from a Texas country artist, sips and bites from Salum Restaurant, and a silent auction offering luxurious vacations and one of a kind experiences.
Guests are encouraged to dress in spring cocktail attire with a Texas twist.
All proceeds will directly support Austin Street Center’s mission to provide safe shelter and basic needs for the most vulnerable experiencing homelessness.
Austin Street Center will present the 11th Annual "No Place Like Home," a signature event that will be chaired by Waldo Gonzalez and William Taylor, and hosted by the Austin Street Advisory Board, with a goal of raising $300,000 to fund life-changing shelter and services.
Held outdoors overlooking the downtown Dallas skyline, the evening will feature live entertainment from a Texas country artist, sips and bites from Salum Restaurant, and a silent auction offering luxurious vacations and one of a kind experiences.
Guests are encouraged to dress in spring cocktail attire with a Texas twist.
All proceeds will directly support Austin Street Center’s mission to provide safe shelter and basic needs for the most vulnerable experiencing homelessness.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$75 and up; Sponsorships start at $1,500.