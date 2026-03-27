Austin Street Center presents No Place Like Home

Austin Street Center will present the 11th Annual "No Place Like Home," a signature event that will be chaired by Waldo Gonzalez and William Taylor, and hosted by the Austin Street Advisory Board, with a goal of raising $300,000 to fund life-changing shelter and services.

Held outdoors overlooking the downtown Dallas skyline, the evening will feature live entertainment from a Texas country artist, sips and bites from Salum Restaurant, and a silent auction offering luxurious vacations and one of a kind experiences.

Guests are encouraged to dress in spring cocktail attire with a Texas twist.

All proceeds will directly support Austin Street Center’s mission to provide safe shelter and basic needs for the most vulnerable experiencing homelessness.