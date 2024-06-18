Avant Chamber Ballet presents The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker with Live Orchestra is an enchanting ballet that tells the story of Clara and her adventures with the Nutcracker Prince as they journey through the Land of Sweets. Featuring vibrant costumes, stunning choreography, and a professional cast of dancers, this production promises is a holiday tradition.
WHEN
WHERE
Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.avantchamberballet.org/performances
TICKET INFO
