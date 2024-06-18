Avant Chamber Ballet presents The Princess and the Pauper

The world premiere of The Princess and the Pauper brings to life the classic tale with dance and live music with modern storytelling and projection mapping in collaboration with Lightware Labs.

The choreography by Katie Puder will seamlessly blend classical ballet techniques with modern movements, to create a visually stunning and dynamic production. With masterful storytelling and inventive design, the new production offers a fresh interpretation of a beloved tale, inspiring with its timeless message of love and unity overcoming societal barriers.