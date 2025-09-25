Avant Chamber Ballet presents Together We Dance, a family-friendly performance featuring live music and guest dance companies. The performance will include performances by ACB company and trainees, Bruce Wood Dance Dallas, Pegasus Contemporary Dance, and Bombshell Dance Project.
