Avant Chamber Ballet presents Together We Dance

Photo courtesy of Avant Chamber Ballet

Avant Chamber Ballet presents Together We Dance, a family-friendly performance featuring live music and guest dance companies. The performance will include performances by ACB company and trainees, Bruce Wood Dance Dallas, Pegasus Contemporary Dance, and Bombshell Dance Project.

WHEN

WHERE

Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.klydewarrenpark.org/events-programming/afdcla67q0rwp95kjcfla9pmsf5mxg

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
