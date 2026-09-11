Avant Chamber Ballet presents Together We Dance

Avant Chamber Ballet will present Together We Dance, a free, family-friendly celebration of dance and live music.

For the second year, Together We Dance brings elite regional dance companies to showcase the vibrant diversity of the local performing arts scene. This year’s features performances by Avant Chamber Ballet's professional company and

trainees, alongside guest organizations like Bruce Wood Dance Dallas, Pegasus Contemporary Dance, Dallas Black Dance Theatre:

Encore! and Bombshell Dance Project.

The event will feature a live accompaniment by pianist Kamilya Akhemtova.