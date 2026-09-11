Avant Chamber Ballet presents Together We Dance

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Avant Chamber Ballet

Avant Chamber Ballet will present Together We Dance, a free, family-friendly celebration of dance and live music.

For the second year, Together We Dance brings elite regional dance companies to showcase the vibrant diversity of the local performing arts scene. This year’s features performances by Avant Chamber Ballet's professional company and
trainees, alongside guest organizations like Bruce Wood Dance Dallas, Pegasus Contemporary Dance, Dallas Black Dance Theatre:
Encore! and Bombshell Dance Project.

The event will feature a live accompaniment by pianist Kamilya Akhemtova.

Avant Chamber Ballet will present Together We Dance, a free, family-friendly celebration of dance and live music.

For the second year, Together We Dance brings elite regional dance companies to showcase the vibrant diversity of the local performing arts scene. This year’s features performances by Avant Chamber Ballet's professional company and
trainees, alongside guest organizations like Bruce Wood Dance Dallas, Pegasus Contemporary Dance, Dallas Black Dance Theatre:
Encore! and Bombshell Dance Project.

The event will feature a live accompaniment by pianist Kamilya Akhemtova.

WHEN

WHERE

Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.klydewarrenpark.org/events-programming/together-we-dance-with-avant-chamber-ballet

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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