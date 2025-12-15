Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte in concert

Photo by Brian Cattelle

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte come Dallas as part of their co-headlining tour. Avenged Sevenfold has released eight albums in their career, most recently Life Is But a Dream in 2023. Good Charlotte is touring in support of their 2025 album, Motel Du Cap.

Dos Equis Pavilion
1818 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/avenged-sevenfold-and-good-charlotte-north-dallas-texas-08-21-2026/event/0C006384C3739736

$43 and up.

