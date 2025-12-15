Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte in concert

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte come Dallas as part of their co-headlining tour. Avenged Sevenfold has released eight albums in their career, most recently Life Is But a Dream in 2023. Good Charlotte is touring in support of their 2025 album, Motel Du Cap.
