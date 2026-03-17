The annual Avy's Sunshine Kite Festival is a community event dedicated to honoring the lives of lost loved ones. Participants are invited to decorate and fly kites in memory of those they hold dear while enjoying activities, water fun, community partners, snacks, and shared moments of joy.

Guests can enjoy decorating and flying a kite, a live DJ, face painting, an ice cream cart, water activities, food, games, community partners, and more.

The kite festival also acts as a fundraiser for Avy's Sunshine Tribe, a nonprofit organization working to build a much-needed playground in honor of Avy, a beloved child who was tragically killed in a car crash at the age of almost two.