Avy's Sunshine Kite Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Avy's Sunshine Kite Festival

The annual Avy's Sunshine Kite Festival is a community event dedicated to honoring the lives of lost loved ones. Participants are invited to decorate and fly kites in memory of those they hold dear while enjoying activities, water fun, community partners, snacks, and shared moments of joy.

Guests can enjoy decorating and flying a kite, a live DJ, face painting, an ice cream cart, water activities, food, games, community partners, and more.

The kite festival also acts as a fundraiser for Avy's Sunshine Tribe, a nonprofit organization working to build a much-needed playground in honor of Avy, a beloved child who was tragically killed in a car crash at the age of almost two.

The annual Avy's Sunshine Kite Festival is a community event dedicated to honoring the lives of lost loved ones. Participants are invited to decorate and fly kites in memory of those they hold dear while enjoying activities, water fun, community partners, snacks, and shared moments of joy.

Guests can enjoy decorating and flying a kite, a live DJ, face painting, an ice cream cart, water activities, food, games, community partners, and more.

The kite festival also acts as a fundraiser for Avy's Sunshine Tribe, a nonprofit organization working to build a much-needed playground in honor of Avy, a beloved child who was tragically killed in a car crash at the age of almost two.

WHEN

WHERE

City Park
1515 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://avyssunshinetribe.com/kite-festival

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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