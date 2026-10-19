Ayra Starr in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr comes to Dallas in support of her new album, Listen to Starrgirl.

Ayra Starr comes to Dallas in support of her new album, Listen to Starrgirl.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/ayra-starr-starrgirl-world-tour-dallas-texas-03-19-2027/event/0C00654990AA5727

TICKET INFO

$61 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.