B. Moore Dance presents The Heart and Soul of Donny Hathaway

eventdetail
Photo by Sharen Bradford-The Dancing Image

B. Moore Dance presents "The Heart and Soul of Donny Hathaway," a dance and music concert. Directed and choreographed by Bridget L. Moore, the production celebrates the legendary musician Donny Hathaway's legacy with a modern and dynamic interpretation of his music, blending various genres to create an immersive experience.

The performance features Booker T. Washington HSPVA Principal Gary Williams, vocalist Mirek.e.l, poet Brandon Goodluv, and keyboardist Kwinton Gray.

Artistic-Executive Director Bridget L. Moore highlights the significance of showcasing local and global talent in this production, emphasizing the artistic community's vitality and collaborative spirit in Dallas.

B. Moore Dance presents "The Heart and Soul of Donny Hathaway," a dance and music concert. Directed and choreographed by Bridget L. Moore, the production celebrates the legendary musician Donny Hathaway's legacy with a modern and dynamic interpretation of his music, blending various genres to create an immersive experience.

The performance features Booker T. Washington HSPVA Principal Gary Williams, vocalist Mirek.e.l, poet Brandon Goodluv, and keyboardist Kwinton Gray.

Artistic-Executive Director Bridget L. Moore highlights the significance of showcasing local and global talent in this production, emphasizing the artistic community's vitality and collaborative spirit in Dallas.

WHEN

WHERE

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
2501 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-heart-and-soul-of-donny-hathaway-tickets-921038028537?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$25-$45
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.