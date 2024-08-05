B. Moore Dance presents "The Heart and Soul of Donny Hathaway," a dance and music concert. Directed and choreographed by Bridget L. Moore, the production celebrates the legendary musician Donny Hathaway's legacy with a modern and dynamic interpretation of his music, blending various genres to create an immersive experience.

The performance features Booker T. Washington HSPVA Principal Gary Williams, vocalist Mirek.e.l, poet Brandon Goodluv, and keyboardist Kwinton Gray.

Artistic-Executive Director Bridget L. Moore highlights the significance of showcasing local and global talent in this production, emphasizing the artistic community's vitality and collaborative spirit in Dallas.