Babymetal in concert

eventdetail
Babymetal Facebook

Babymetal comes to Dallas in support of their 2025 album, Metal Forth.

Babymetal comes to Dallas in support of their 2025 album, Metal Forth.

WHEN

WHERE

Dos Equis Pavilion
1818 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/babymetal-world-tour-2026-dallas-texas-09-23-2026/event/0C00647EA90F7100

TICKET INFO

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